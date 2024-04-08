China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,432 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 351.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 898,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 711.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

XERS stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 610.76%. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

