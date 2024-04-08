China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 353.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

ALLO stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $669.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

