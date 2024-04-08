Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $122.16 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.