Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

