Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $673.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

