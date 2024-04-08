Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on C. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,190,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

