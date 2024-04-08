Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Citizens has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.39.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.