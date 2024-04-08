Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Civista Bancshares worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 115.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.