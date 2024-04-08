Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCO. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,229,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 7,565,634 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 1,753,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.61 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $778.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

