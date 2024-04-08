Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total transaction of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,995 shares of company stock worth $116,023,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $240.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

