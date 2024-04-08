CollPlant Biotechnologies’ (CLGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

