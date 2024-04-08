Comparing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares APA and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get APA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $8.19 billion 1.32 $2.86 billion $9.28 3.85 Diamondback Energy $8.41 billion 4.33 $3.14 billion $17.34 11.78

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 2 9 5 1 2.29 Diamondback Energy 1 3 14 1 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for APA and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

APA currently has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.85%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $191.32, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 34.95% 62.64% 10.12% Diamondback Energy 37.36% 19.56% 11.63%

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. APA pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

APA has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats APA on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.