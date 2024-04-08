Contrasting Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Protalix BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.70%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $65.49 million 1.31 $8.31 million $0.05 23.40 Novavax $983.71 million 0.63 -$545.06 million ($5.53) -0.80

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics 12.69% 29.73% 10.17% Novavax -55.41% N/A -32.63%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Novavax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.