Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,261,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

