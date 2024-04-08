CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
