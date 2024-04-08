CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

