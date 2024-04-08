CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $315.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.50 and a 200 day moving average of $255.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

