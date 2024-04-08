CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $315.50 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 876.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

