CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,869.42 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 12,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $12,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,862,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,071,402.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 30,821 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $31,129.21.

On Monday, April 1st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 49,200 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $51,168.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $143,351.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

