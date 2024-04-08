CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.