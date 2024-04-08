DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

FIS opened at $72.44 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

