DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 797,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 457,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 347,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

