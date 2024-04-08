DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.