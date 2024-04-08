DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

