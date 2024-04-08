DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $960,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,454,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.