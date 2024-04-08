DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $993,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

