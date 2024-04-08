DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

