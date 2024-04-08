DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $34,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $44.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

