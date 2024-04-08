DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,975 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $104,737,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $100.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

