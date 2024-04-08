DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,202,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,786,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $113.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

