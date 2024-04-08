DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 257 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $3,087,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

Entegris Trading Up 2.6 %

Entegris stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

