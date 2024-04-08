DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

