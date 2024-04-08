DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,970,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $113.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

