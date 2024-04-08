DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

