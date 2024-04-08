Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 162.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE opened at $412.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

