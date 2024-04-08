DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of NetApp worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.05 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $3,891,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

