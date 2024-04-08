DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $26,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

