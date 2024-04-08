DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $293.34 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,909 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Chevron worth $293,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

