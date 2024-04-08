DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $30.79 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 689,173 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $85.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.