DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

