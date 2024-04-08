Detalus Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.
Visa Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.39.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
