Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.