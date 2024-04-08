Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Wohnen’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.
About Deutsche Wohnen
