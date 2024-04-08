Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Wohnen’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.