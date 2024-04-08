Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $204.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.17. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $205.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.