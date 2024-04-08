Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

