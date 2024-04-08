Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

