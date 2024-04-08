Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

