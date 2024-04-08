DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3,072.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after buying an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,211,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,745,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $139.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,387 shares of company stock valued at $68,088,142. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

