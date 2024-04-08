Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$16,990.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Shares of D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.79. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.