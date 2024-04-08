Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$16,990.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,990.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$19.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.79. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

