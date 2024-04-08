Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

BROS stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

