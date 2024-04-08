E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on E2open Parent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent
E2open Parent Stock Performance
Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
E2open Parent Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than E2open Parent
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.