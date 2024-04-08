E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 551,532 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 478,869 shares during the period.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

